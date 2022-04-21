Battle of the Badges Saturday, May 21st

KINSTON, NC - The Wood Ducks announced that they will be hosting their first Battle of the Badges, a charity softball game on Saturday, May 21st at Grainger Stadium, sponsored by Lenoir Community College. Gates open at 4 pm with the game starting at 5 pm. The game is between the Kinston Police Department and the Kinston Fire Department.

"This will be a fun event for everyone. The college recognizes what police and fire departments do for our communities every day and we are happy to be part of this event," said Richy Huneycutt, Director of Marketing, Recruiting, and Communications at Lenoir Community College.

Tickets will be $10 cash only and available to be purchased at the gate the day of the event. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local charity of the winners choosing.

For more information about the Down East Wood Ducks and other events at Grainger Stadium, visit woodducksbaseball.com.

