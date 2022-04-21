Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Down East April 21

April 21, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Down East Wood Ducks tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (0-2, 15.66 ERA) gets the ball for the Fireflies and southpaw Robbie Ahlstrom (0-1, 10.13 ERA) counters for the Wood Ducks.

Tonight is the first Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the season. Fans can enjoy half-priced fountain sodas and draft beers throughout the ballpark, and if they head to the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar, they can purchase $2 Bud Lights. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

STRONG START SPOILED IN 7-0 LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies got an excellent start from Noah Cameron, but they were unable to back him up in a 7-0 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks Wednesday evening at Segra Park. Cameron twirled four scoreless frames, allowing a single hit while wringing up three hitters before he handed the ball to Patrick Halligan (L, 0-1). Halligan was on the mound for a double steal that saw Tucker Mitchell break the scoreless tie in the fifth inning.

LET'S GO GUILLERMO: While the bats have been pretty quiet at the onset of this series with the Wood Ducks, one bat has been working overtime. Guillermo Quintana has three of Columbia's seven hits across the series and two of the hits have been for extra bases, a homer Tuesday and a double Wednesday.

I THINK YOU MIGHT HAVE TO TURN IT UP: The Fireflies haven't scored a run since Quintana hit a lead-off blast in the third inning Tuesday. Their scoreless inning stretch is currently at 16 innings, a season high mark.

TROUBLESOME SOUTHPAWS: Thus far in the 2022 campaign, Columbia is 0-2 when facing a left-handed starting pitcher. Tonight, they'll get another opportunity to earn their first win against mollydookers as Robbie Ahlstrom gets set to take the ball for Down East.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Fireflies right-handed reliever Isaiah Henry closed out yesterday's game with a hitless ninth inning. Henry was drafted by the Royals in 2017 and played in the outfield from 2017-2019. He spent the pandemic transitioning to the mound and last year, pitched five scoreless innings in the Arizona Complex League. Last night, he hit as high as 95 on the radar gun at Segra Park while keeping Down East off the scoreboard in his first appearance out of the Arizona Complex.

TEAM CLANK: Last night, the Fireflies commited a season-high five errors. In their first 11 games, Columbia has 23 errors, which is the most in Class-A baseball.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, pitched a season-high five innings for a Columbia starting pitcher. In addition to that, Cerantola became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch double-digit strikeouts since Dedniel Nunez did so April 8, 2019.

NOAH KNOWS: After struggling in his first professional ining, where Noah Cameron allowed two runs on Opening Day vs the Augusta GreenJackets, the Fireflies southpaw has locked things down. Cameron has allowed only a pair of runs in his 10 innings of work since then, dropping his ERA from 18.00 to 3.27 in the process. If that weren't enough, he's tallied 14 strikeouts in that time (12.60/nine innings).

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first three appearances, all of which have lasted one inning.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.