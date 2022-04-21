Segra Stadium to Host Inaugural 'Jackie Robinson Showcase'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host an inaugural "Jackie Robinson Showcase" on Thursday, May 5th at Segra Stadium. The showcase will feature three high school baseball teams, including E.E. Smith, Westover and 71st High School. Game times are set for 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The showcase aligns with Minor League Baseball's new initiative, "The Nine." Launched in 2022, the initiative is a Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball.

Named for the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in MiLB with the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1946, The Nine will connect MiLB teams' existing, Black-community focused development efforts with new national programming and future special events in a coordinated and centralized campaign. The new inclusion initiative follows MiLB's Copa de la Diversión -- the Latino fan engagement platform introduced in 2017 that included 76 MiLB teams in 2021.

All costs for the showcase will be funded by the Woodpeckers Foundation. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverage will also be available on this day. For more information, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

