Woodpeckers Sweep Two Over Charleston Behind Luciano's Walk-off Blast

July 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Game 1

The Woodpeckers jumped out in front on Friday night after a two-hour rain delay with a big bottom of the first inning. Kenni Gomez kicked off the scoring with an RBI infield single off starter Engert Garcia (L, 3-5) before Jancel Villarroel ripped a ground ball up the middle to score two more and give Fayetteville a 3-0 edge. Charleston got a run back in the top of the second off Alain Pena before rain caused play to be suspended for the night after two innings.

Colby Langford (W, 4-1) took over on the mound when the ballgame resumed on Saturday and never gave the ball back. The lefthander tossed five scoreless frames and allowed just one hit while walking two and striking out three. The Woodpeckers got another big swing out of Villarroel in the bottom of the third when he lifted his first Single-A home run over the wall in right center field. It was his third multi-RBI game since joining Fayetteville back on June 18.

Game 2

The RiverDogs scored both of their runs on a pair of solo home runs from Jhon Diaz, one in the top of the first against Julio Marte, and another in the top of the sixth off Dawil Almonte for a 2-1 lead.

Marte commanded one of his best starts of the season, allowing just two singles beyond the solo home run while striking out six over five innings in his longest outing at home.

Fayetteville erased a pair of one-run deficits, leveling the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Jancel Villarroel. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Xavier Casserilla and Victor Diaz drew walks and advanced into scoring position when Will Stevens (L, 1-3) balked. Alberto Hernandez bounced out to first base, and following the putout Brian Broecker attempted to throw to second to nab Diaz. The throw was low and ricocheted away allowing Casserilla to score from third for the 2-2 tie.

Almonte (W, 1-1) bounced back after allowing the homer in the sixth, following with a scoreless seventh and strikeouts of Elis Barreat and Narciso Polanco.

Waner Luciano led off the bottom of the seventh against Stevens and on a 3-0 fastball clobbered the pitch deep over the left field wall for the 3-2 victory. The walk-off blast was struck so hard that it hit the bottom of the video board on the fly.

The Woodpeckers have clinched the three-game series over Charleston and will try for the sweep on Sunday night at 5:05 PM.

