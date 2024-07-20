Carolina Beats Lynchburg, Second Game Suspended

July 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats turned back the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-1 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium in game one of a doubleheader. The night cap of the twin bill was suspended due to rain in the fourth inning.

Carolina (51-35 overall, 10-11 second half) jumped in front in the third inning on an infield single by Filippo Di Turi and on the play, Cooper Pratt raced around from second base to score and give the Mudcats the lead. The lead grew to 2-0 in the fourth on a Yhoswar Garcia sacrifice fly.

Lynchburg (48-40 overall, 11-11 second half) got on the board in the fifth against Jefferson Figueroa (W, 4-2) with back-to-back doubles off the bats of Wuilfredo Antunez and Christian Knapczyk to cut the lead in half.

That would be as close as they would get as Tyler Bryant (S, 2) worked a perfect ninth inning to give the Mudcats a win in the opener of the twin bill.

Mudcats right hander Josh Knoth, who did not factor into the decision, worked four hitless innings with three strikeouts.

GAME 2

Lynchburg jumped out to a 3-1 lead over the first two innings of the contest thanks to a RBI single from Robert Lopez and a bases loaded walk to Ralphy Velazquez in the second to take a 2-1 edge.

In the third, the Hillcats added to the advantage thanks to a two-out knock by Jose Pastrano to make it 3-1.

Carolina got a big swing in the last of the third Yophery Rodriguez launched his seventh home run of the season over the right field wall to tie the game at three.

Then, as the game was moving to the fourth frame a heavy storm blew through forcing the tarp to go on the field and the game to be suspended until Sunday.

The two clubs will pick up the action at noon on Sunday in the top of the fourth inning with the game tied at three.

Following the completion of the game, there will be a 30-minute break and a seven-inning game will be played to conclude the series. In the final game, Carolina is scheduled to send RHP Bishop Letson (1-4, 3.02) to the mound and Lynchburg will counter with RHP Alex Clemmey (1-3, 4.75).

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.