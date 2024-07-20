Down East Denies Delmarva's Final Inning Comeback

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (33-55, 10-13) fell to the Down East Wood Ducks (44-43, 9-13) on Saturday night by a final of 5-3.

The Shorebirds struck first in the bottom of the second as Kevin Guerrero put Delmarva in front with a two-out, RBI single to score Jake Cunningham.

Down East countered with three, two-out runs in the third. It started with an RBI single by Arturo Disla, followed by a two-run double by Esteban Mejia to put Delmarva behind 3-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Shorebirds cut the deficit in half with an RBI groundout from Leandro Arias as Braylin Tavera touched home on the play, making it a 3-2 game.

Arturo Disla continues his strong night for the Wood Ducks in the seventh as he blasted a two-run homer, his fourth hit of the night gave Down East their largest lead at 5-2.

The Shorebirds made things interesting in the ninth as Aron Estrada pulled the Shorebirds within two on an RBI single. That put the tying run at second and the winning run at first following an intentional walk to Leandro Arias. However, the Wood Ducks escaped as Alfredo Velasquez grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game, preserving a 5-3 victory for the Wood Ducks.

Both starters factored into the decision as David Davalillo (5-1) earned the win with Braxton Bragg (2-5) taking the loss. Adonis Villavicenio (2) earned the save for the Wood Ducks.

Delmarva and Down East will square off in a rubber match on Sunday with Nestor German getting the start for the Shorebirds, opposed by Jose Gonzalez for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

