Pelicans Sweep Saturday Doubleheader over Fireflies

July 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took both games on Saturday over the Columbia Fireflies with a 7-2 victory in game one and a 5-1 win in game two. Myrtle Beach's record stands at 38-51 and 9-14 in the second half. Columbia dropped to 45-41 and 10-11 in the second half.

Game One: The Pelicans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second and never looked back in a 7-2 victory. Alfonsin Rosario (1-4, HR, RBI) provided a solo home run while Jacob Wetzel (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI) drove in four runs on a three-run triple and a sacrifice fly.

Reliever Yenrri Rojas (3-3) grabbed the win with one unearned run in 3 1/3 innings with no hits allowed. Starter Luis Rujano allowed one unearned run and gave up just three hits in the first 3 2/3 innings.

Columbia was held to just three hits with Austin Charles (2-3, 2B) collecting multiple hits. Derlin Figueroa (0-2, RBI) and Brennon McNair (0-1, RBI) provided the runs.

Fireflies' starter Jonatan Bernal (0-2) sacrificed four earned runs and gave up seven hits in his five innings to take the loss. Nicholas Regalado followed with three unearned runs in the final two frames.

Game Two: After a scoreless two innings, the Pelicans pushed three across in the top of the third on an RBI single by Wetzel (1-4, RBI), a double play that scored a run by Cristian Hernandez (1-3) and an RBI single by Rosario (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI). Rosario brought home two more on a double in the top of the fifth.

After starter Juan Bello allowed one earned run in four innings, Tyler Schlaffer (2-0) grabbed the win with 2 2/3 shutout innings out of the bullpen with one walk and two strikeouts. The Birds walked just two in the win.

Columbia's only run came on a wild pitch by Bello in the fourth. Hyunchan Um (2-3) posted the only multi-hit game for the Fireflies.

Starter Josh Hansell (2-2) took the loss with three runs, one earned off four hits and a walk in his four frames. Juan Martinez followed with two earned runs in his one inning out of the bullpen.

The three-game series concludes on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

