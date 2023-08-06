Woodpeckers Surrender Ninth-Inning Lead in Series Finale Defeat

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-57, 15-21 2nd Half) carried a 3-1 lead into the top of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon before allowing the Carolina Mudcats (56-43, 23-13 2nd Half) to rally for three runs and steal the series finale at Segra Stadium 4-3.

Fayetteville led for most of the game, gathering a 3-1 advantage on an RBI groundout from Jackson Loftin in the second inning, an RBI single from Luis Baez in the fifth, and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Whitaker in the seventh.

Jose Fleury was untouchable in his four-inning start, not allowing a hit over four scoreless innings and striking out the side in order in the second inning.

Austin Temple pitched a scoreless fifth inning and handed the ball to Tyler Guilfoil in the sixth. Guilfoil struck out the side in order in the sixth and did not allow an earned run over three frames until the ninth.

Three outs away from securing the victory, Jesus Chirinos and Luis Lara led off the ninth with consecutive doubles and cut the score to 3-2. Jace Avina followed with a slow roller in front of the plate and the throw from catcher Garret Guillemette got by first baseman Ricardo Balogh scoring Lara to tie the game. Blayberg Diaz delivered the go-ahead single moments later for the 4-3 lead.

The Woodpeckers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning against closer Tlyer Wehrle on two walks and a hit by pitch but couldn't bring a run home to tie the game. In total, the lineup left 12 hitters on base.

Fayetteville is off on Monday and heads to Myrtle Beach, SC on Tuesday for the start of a six-game road series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Single-A, Chicago Cubs). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM and starting pitchers are TBA. The Woodpeckers will return home to Segra Stadium on Tuesday, August 17th for a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

