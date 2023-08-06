Shorebirds Finish Week with Third Straight Win

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-20) finished the series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (18-18) with a 4-2 win to earn their third victory in a row.

Juan De Los Santos set the tone as the starter for the Shorebirds in the series finale by tossing his best outing of the season, throwing five perfect innings with three strikeouts.

The offense came through for him in the bottom of the fifth as Stiven Acevedo blasted a two-run homer to center field. His 416-foot bomb put Delmarva ahead 2-0.

But the Hillcats would quickly tie the game in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Wilmer Hernandez and then a balk with Hernandez on third base to make it a 2-2 game.

Stiven Acevedo would strike again in the seventh as he cranked his second home run of the game to give Delmarva the lead back at 3-2, his second multi-homer game of the season. Carter Young then scored a few moments later on a sacrifice fly by Anderson De Los Santos to put the Shorebirds back in front by a pair at 4-2.

The Delmarva bullpen would take care of business from there as Luis De Leon and Alfred Vega combined to shut out the Hillcats in the final three innings to preserve a 4-2 victory in the series finale.

Luis De Leon (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Delmarva in relief with Alfred Vega (1) earning his first save of his professional career. Tomas Reyes (1-2) was saddled with the loss in relief for Lynchburg.

Stiven Acevedo's two-homer game led the way for Delmarva offensively as the entire offense combined for 12 hits. All 9 starters reached base at least once with 8 of the 9 collecting at least one hit with Acevedo, Angel Tejada, and Adam Crampton each finishing with two.

Delmarva will now head to Zebulon, North Carolina on a three-game winning streak as they begin a new series against the first-place, Carolina Mudcats. First pitch of game one is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

