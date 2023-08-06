Down East Double Up

In game five of the series between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Down East Wood Ducks, the first inning went scoreless at both sides pitchers started off well with Drake on the mound for the Woodies and Gray on the mound for the Pelicans. The Woodies were the first to score in the bottom of the second after Villarroel singled and later scored on a Gutierrez RBI single. The Pelicans responded in the top of the third with Mena singling, swiping second, advancing to third on a groundout, and then scoring on a wild pitch. The Woodies took the lead again in the 2-1 in the bottom of the third with Scott reaching on a hit by pitch, moving up to second on a wild pitch, advancing to third on a groundout, and then scoring on a wild pitch.

In the middle innings, the fourth had the Pelicans only reach first base, while the Woodies left Gutierrez stranded on third after he reached on a single. Both teams scored runs in the fifth inning, with the Pelicans plating one after back-to-back doubles from Pabon and Mena. The Woodies had Bannister score from third on a Specht double down the line. The bullpens of both teams battled in the late innings with runners only reaching scoring position in the seventh.

Neither team scored anymore runs as Adrian Rodriguez closed out the game for a Woodies 3-2 win.

The Wood Ducks (55-41) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (56-44) play game six tomorrow, August 6th, with the Woodies leading the series 4-1, as the first pitch is set for 1pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Dogs and Dogs day for $1 hot dogs and bring your furry friends sponsored by Minuteman Food Mart and Riverbank Animal Hospital.

