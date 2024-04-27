Woodpeckers Out to Best 20-Game Start in Franchise History

April 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-7) topped the Down East Wood Ducks (9-10) 3-1 on Saturday Night at Segra Stadium, securing the best 20-game start to a season in franchise history. James Hicks and Raimy Rodriguez led the winning effort on the mound, teaming up for nine innings of one-run ball while allowing just three hits.

The only Down East run scored on the very first at bat of the night. Wady Mendez smacked a solo home run to right, ending Hicks' 13.0 scoreless inning streak. Hicks (W, 1-0) quickly rebounded by striking out three in a row, and did not allow another run across a five-inning start. The righty out of the University of South Carolina has allowed just one run over 18.0 total innings this season.

Oliver Carrillo tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second, timing up a 98 mph fastball from Alejandro Rosario (L, 0-1) for a 423 foot home run to center field. The blast was Carrillo's team-leading third of the year.

Alberto Hernandez led off the bottom of the third with a single and scored on a grounder to second base from Zach Daniels for the 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Carrillo connected his third hit of the game, driving home an insurance run with a single to center field.

Rodriguez (SV, 1) carried the 3-1 lead the rest of the way. The 18-year-old righty allowed just one hit over four innings of relief. He stranded the tying runs on base in the top of the ninth, striking out Chandler Pollard to end the game.

The six-game home series concludes on Sunday night with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM. The Woodpeckers radio broadcast can be heard at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or through the MiLB App and watched online on MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.