Late Rally Falls Short
April 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were held without a hit until the seventh inning as the Lynchburg Hillcats took the game 3-2 on Saturday Night. The third loss of the series for the Pelicans dropped their record to 6-13 while the Hillcats improved to 10-10.
Lynchburg struck first when Esteban Gonzalez doubled in the sixth scoring Jaison Chourio to put the Hillcats in front. Carter Trice answered and put the Pelicans on the board in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single scoring Leonel Espinoza. The Hillcats extended their lead when Angel Genao hit a two-run RBI home run in the seventh. The Pelicans' Alfonsin Rosario homered to start the top of the ninth, but the rally ended there with Hillcats on top 3-2.
Juan Bello started on the mound for the Pelicans with four strikeouts, two hits, and no runs over four innings. Jeral Vizcaino entered the game in the fifth for 2.2 innings of work and allowed four hits and two runs. Francis Reynoso entered in the top of the seventh inning and allowed Lynchburg's final run, while Kenyi Perez rounded out the bullpen work for Birds on Saturday night.
Lynchburg's Jack Jasiak got the win, while Myrtle Beach's Jeral Vizcaino is credited with the loss.
The Pelicans are looking to tie the series in game six Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
