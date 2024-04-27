Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes 4.27 vs Augusta

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Josh Hansell has been added to Columbia Fireflies the active roster.

There are no corresponding moves. Hansell will wear jersey #36.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

-----------------------------------

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 pm tilt with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 4.50 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Adam Maier (1-0, 3.46 ERA).

Grits weekend continues tonight at Segra Park thanks to Adluh Flour. Check out the Fireflies new alternate-identity the Carolina Grits, with merchandise available exclusively in the team store. Make sure to try our Grits Y'all cart, where we'll serve locally sourced Adluh Grits and stick around after the game for a dazzling fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

---------------------------------

PEN STREAK ENDS ON GRITS NIGHT AT SEGRA PARK: The Fireflies bullpen's scoreless inning streak ended as they dropped Friday's game to the Augusta GreenJackets 5-1 at Segra Park. The GreenJackets got on the board first. Luis Sanchez slapped a lead-off single up the middle before stealing second and third. With two away, Drew Compton came to the dish and lined his eighth hit of the series to score Sanchez and put Augusta in front 1-0. On starter Hunter Patteson's (L, 1-1) 75th pitch of the game, Diego Benitez added a solo homerun that scrapped the left field wall, granting Augusta a 2-0 lead. Patteson's night ended early, and not because he was being hit around or walking a lot of batters, rather because a lot of pitches were being fouled off. Joe Olsavsky worked an 18-pitch pop-out in the second that was the epitome of how the evening transpired. Patteson faced 12 batters and threw 75 pitches in the process.

QUALITY BOSACKER: Ethan Bosacker became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch a quality start during the 2024 season April 17. He continued his stretch of dominance against Augusta Tuesday, tossing 62 pitches to get through five scoreless innings. The righty has gotten off to a great push this year. After five scoreless frames from the bullpen in his first appearance of the year at Segra Park, yesterday he went six innings, allowing a single hit (a homerun) while punching out seven. He's striking out a batter per inning and has a 0.56 ERA this year.

MARVELOUS MITCHELL: The Fireflies back stop has been riding a hot streak fueled by patience at the plate. He currently is tied for the third-longest on-base streak in the Carolina League, a 15-game stretch that began April 6. On the run he is 15-54 (.263) with an incredible 19 walks which have pushed his on-base percentage to .455 on the run. The Fireflies' longest on-base streak belongs to River Town, who reached safely in 33-consecutive games from June 9-July 23 in 2022. He's the only Fireflies player who has reached safely in more than 25-consecutive games since 2020.

BLISTERING BULLPEN: All good things must come to an end and last night that included the Columbia bullpen's scoreles inning streak, which had been active since last Friday in Charleston. After four additional scoreless innings headed to the eighth last night, Nicholas Regalado conceded a run, ending a 22.1 inning stretch of scoreless pitching from Fireflies relievers. The Fireflies used every pitcher available at least once and the run and used some great performances, including 3.1 scoreless frames from Luis Polanco yesterday and four shutout frames from Logan Martin Tuesday.

HOME STARTS: Last night was the first time the Fireflies have dropped back-to-back home games this season. In fact, the team has yet to lose three-consecutive games this season--effectively avoiding a losing streak in their first 18 contests of 2024. All-in-all, Columbia has done of good job of staying close even when the do lose. The club is 3-4 in one-run games, they have one two-run loss and they have lost by four and five the last two games vs Augusta.

FIRE UP THE GRIDDLE: This weekend is the first ever Carolina Grits weekend. The Fireflies are introducing their alter ego to fans at Segra Park. The team is partnering with Adluh Flour, the local mill that has been a vibrant part of the Columbia skyline since their first grain elevator was contructed in 1910. The Fireflies chose the name the Grits to pay homage to a huge part of southern culture--the great food. Nearly 75% of grits are produced here in the south and it has been said that a person filled with grits is a peaceful person. Years ago, a petition was passed around to try to make Grits the state food of South Carolina and now, if nothing else, it's a part of a baseball team!

