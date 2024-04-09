Woodpeckers Open Home Slate with 9-3 Win Over RiverDogs

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-1) kicked off the fifth season of professional baseball in downtown Fayetteville Tuesday night with a 9-3 win over the defending Carolina League champion Charleston RiverDogs (2-2). The lineup put up another big number with nine runs on nine hits, and the pitching staff racked up 16 total strikeouts on the mound.

Former Cal Poly pitcher Derek True put together the best start of the young season. The 18th round pick retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing a single to Adrian Santana in the fourth inning. The righty struck out seven and consistently touched 96 mph with his fastball. True fell just one out short of being eligible for a win, handing the ball off to Amilcar Chirinos for the final out of the fifth.

A big four-run rally in the second inning saddled the Woodpeckers with the lead for the remainder of the night. Six straight hitters reached to start the frame facing T.J. Nichols (L, 0-1). Alberto Hernandez walked home the first run, Kenni Gomez and Will Bush picked up RBI singles, then Hernandez scored on a double-play ball to cap a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Waner Luciano pitched in with a two-run double down the left field line that jumped the Woodpeckers lead to 6-zip.

The offense continued rolling in the seventh inning with three-more insurance runs, capped off by Hernadez's two-run single into center field with the bases loaded. Hernandez finished the night 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and three RBI.

Sandy Mejia (W, 1-0) also notched seven strikeouts on the mound across three innings of relief and Kelly Austin closed down the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The six-game home series continues with Education Day on Wednesday morning, scheduled for an early 11:05 AM start.

