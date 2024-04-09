FredNats Stay Hot With 15-4 Win in Lynchburg

April 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The FredNats trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but turned the game on its' head afterwards in a 15-4 victory.

Those Hillcat runs came on the back of a pair of doubles off the bats of Jaison Chourio and Angel Genao, but Fredericksburg starter Liam Sullivan limited the damage to just that.

His lineup picked him up right away, in the top of the second inning. A Brandon Pimentel double and Armando Cruz walk put two men on, before a wild pitch allowed allowed them to advance to third base and second base, respectively. Brenner Cox then ripped a single into right field, tying the game at 2-2.

Sullivan kept things level into the third inning, as the FredNat offense kept rolling. Cristhian Vaquero rapped a one-out double, then Elijah Green reached on an E5. That brought up Brandon Pimentel with two in scoring position, and he came through once again with an two-RBI double which made it 4-2 Nats. Later, with two outs in the frame, Armando Cruz slapped a single to right field, to plate Pimentel and make it 5-2.

In the top of the fourth, Fredericksburg completely blew the game open. Three straight walks immediately loaded the bases, then a catcher's interference call and a fielder's choice ground ball allowed three total runs to score. Another walk loaded the bases again, before Brenner Cox hammered an RBI single back up the middle to extend the FredNat lead to seven runs. The inning rolled along with an E4 and a sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 11-2, when Gavin Dugas doubled to drive home the seventh run of the inning, as the Freddies pulled ahead 12-2.

After a scoreless fifth, the Nats tacked on more in the sixth inning. Brenner Cox got plunked as the leadoff man, and later, Phillip Glasser worked a one-out walk. Dugas then picked up another RBI with his line drive double into left field. A passed ball made it 14-2, before Elijah Green snuck a ball inside the third base foul line, which let Gavin Dugas scamper home from third to extend the edge to 15-2.

Lynchburg managed to scratch across a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Mason Denaburg went on to close out a 15-4 victory. Bubba Hall earned his first win of 2024, while Alonzo Richardson took the loss. Tomorrow, Bryan Sanchez (0-0, 0.00) toes the slab for FXBG against Lynchburg's Jackson Humphries (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 6:30.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Carolina League. They play at state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

CONTACT

Ben Carlton - bcarlton@frednats.com

BOX SCORE

