FredNats Spoil Hillcats' Opening Day

April 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Fredericksburg Nationals spoiled the Lynchburg Hillcats home opener 15-4 dropping the 'Cats to 0-4 on the season.

It was a comedy of errors that doomed the Hillcats from the early going as they racked up seven in the first home game of the season.

Lynchburg started the scoring in the first inning as Jaison Chourio doubled to drive home Christian Knapczyk. Chourio would touch home on the next batter as Angel Genao delivered with an RBI double of his own.

From there, the FredNats took over. The Nationals would score 15 unanswered runs over the course of the next five innings to put the game out of reach. It was capitalized by a seven run fourth inning that saw a plethora of walks and errors by the Hillcats.

Lynchburg would tack on two more runs in the ninth inning as well. Angel Genao delivered his second RBI base hit of the game with a roller through the first base side. Esteban Gonzales would line a sacrifice to center field to cut the deficit down to 11.

Despite the frustrating night, Lynchburg did pick up a great outing from Jack Jasiak. He would finish with a line of seven strikeouts in three innings with only allowing one hit.

The Hillcats will look to rebound on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

