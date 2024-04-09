Columbia Fireflies Game Notes and Roster Move 4.9

April 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Tonight the Fireflies open their home slate of games with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Kenten Egbert.

Tonight is Opening Night with Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2. Tickets are available at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

-----------

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

* RHP Connor Oliver has been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There are no corresponding moves. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

-----

PITCHING RETIRES FINAL 20 GREENJACKETS IN 4-1 WIN: The Fireflies took the series finale 4-1 behind some incredible pitching from Felix Arronde and Hunter Patteson against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park Sunday evening. Arronde (W, 1-0) finished his night after five innings of work with seven punchouts, two hits and only one run allowed. He retired the last eight hitters he faced before handing the ball over to Hunter Patteson (S, 1) and the bullpen. Patteson retired all 12 hitters he faced, punching out five to earn the first save of his career. In the home half of the fourth, Feliz Arronde was one foul ball away from an immaculate inning, punching out Kade Kern, Leiker Figueroa and Robert Gonzalez on 10 pitches, all of which were strikes. The Fireflies pushed ahead in the top of the fourth. Chris Brito led the frame off with a two-bagger and came around on back-to-back wild pitches from GreenJackets' starter Mitch Farris (L, 0-1) to vault the Fireflies in front 2-1. Later in the frame, Brennon McNair sliced a triple to right, plating Gabriel Silva and doubling the Fireflies lead.

VICTORY STARTS WITH VAZQUEZ: Daniel Vazquez, Columbia's shortstop has taken another huge step forward to start his age 20 season in the Carolina League. After recording his second career four-hit game Sunday, Vazquez is now 7-12 (.583) on the season and currently sits 26 hits behind Omar Hernandez in the chase for the Fireflies record for most career hits.

PUT THE HIT IN DESIGNATED HITTER: This season, the Fireflies have used the DH spot to its full potential with Blake Mitchell, Gabriel Silva and Jhonny Perdomo going 4-11 (.364) with 2 RBI in their first three games. Last season, Columbia DHs hit .190 (87-457) in 131 games with eight homers and 58 RBI. The sample size is small, but it is the Fireflies best start for the position since they have been affiliated with the Royals.

THE NUMBER STANDS OUT: In a small sample size, the Fireflies have had a lot of trouble with runners in scoring position. The club is 3-36 (.083) when runners are at second or third across their first 28 innings offensively. The club left 9 runners on the basepaths Friday and exceeded that number with 10 LOB in Saturday and Sunday's games. Both of Columbia's hits with runners threatening came in Saturday's contest, but took 16 attempts at the plate following an 0-7 showing with RISP Friday.

SPINNING ZEROS: To kick-off the season, the bullpen has been perfect, working 10 frames without allowing an earned run with 14 punchouts. If that weren't enough, Mauricio Veliz was on the hook for the loss after allowing just two, unearned runs in a five inning start to pair with nine strikeouts Friday night. four of the nine runs the Fireflies pitching staff has allowed have been unearned.

I'M COMING HOME: The Fireflies kick-off their home slate of games Tonight at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The game will have Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials and kick-off a promotion-laden homestand that includes NASCAR Night on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by Darlington Raceway, The Fireflies Tour (Mason's Version) presented by One More Go Physical Therapy & Wellness, Princess Knight presented by Republic Services concluding with a dazzling fireworks display and closing out the week with a sensory safe Sunday with post-game run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and a full-team autograph session.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2024

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes and Roster Move 4.9 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.