Woodpeckers Fall in Blowout Fashion, Drop Fourth Straight

May 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - It was another rough night at Atrium Health Ballpark for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-17) on Wednesday as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (18-16) trounced the Woodpeckers, 22-1. Fayetteville surrendered a franchise-record 22 runs in their largest defeat ever.

Kannapolis broke the game open in the second inning with six runs against Woodpeckers starter Julio Marte (L, 0-3). The Ballers never looked back as they added two more runs in the fourth, five in the fifth, eight in the sixth, and one in the seventh.

Fayetteville turned to two different position players on the mound in the later stages. Catcher Fernando Caldera entered the game with no one out in the sixth and retired the side. Caldera departed in the seventh and handed the ball off to first baseman Juan Santander, who proceeded to pitch two scoreless innings in his Minor League pitching debut. Santander finished the game with just one hit and one walk allowed while striking out a pair of batters.

Offensively, the Woodpeckers struggled to get to Cannon Ballers starter Jake Peppers (W, 2-2), who allowed just one run over six innings on an Alejandro Nunez RBI single. It was the second straight quality start for Kannapolis to begin the series. Leadoff hitter Kenni Gomez finished with a multi-hit game, notching a pair of singles in the defeat.

Fayetteville looks to end their season-long four game losing streak on Thursday night. RHP Jackson Nezuh gets the start for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Aldrin Batista for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

