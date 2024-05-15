Wood Ducks Open Carolina Series with a Win

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Carolina Mudcats for their 1st game of the series. The top of the 1st was quiet for the Mudcats with strikeouts. The Wood Ducks got the first run of the game in the bottom of the 1st inning. Marcus Smith hit a ground ball single, allowing Echedry Vargas to score. The top of the second was three up and three down for the Mudcats. The bottom of the second started for the Wood Ducks with Marcos Torres striking out. Then Erick Alvarez hit a double to left field. Tommy Specht was hit by a pitch, advancing to 1st base. With first and second bases loaded, Vargas hit a home run to left field putting the Wood Ducks up 4, 0-4.

The top of the 3rd inning was two strikeouts and one groudout for the Mudcats. The bottom of the 3rd inning was the first scoreless inning for the Wood Ducks with two flyouts and a strikeout. The top of the 4th started after a brief rain delay. Justin Sanchez came in to relieve David Davalillo for the Wood Ducks on the mound. Yophery Rodriguez scores the Mudcats first run after a forceout.

With Juan Baez on second base, Luis Castillo triples allowing Baez to score, 2-4. There were no runs scored in the bottom of the 4th inning or in the 5th inning.

In the top of the 6th inning, the Mudcats had three fly outs. The bottom of the 6th inning started with Arturo Disla and then Erick Alvarez walking. Then Specht was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.

Vargas hit a double to right field, allowing Disla and Alveraz to score and putting Specht on third base. Specht then scores off a wild pitch by Jesus Rivero, making the score 2-7. The Mudcats got one run back in the top of the 7th inning making it 3-7. In the top of the 8th, the Wood Ducks changed pitchers as Victor Simeon came in for Justin Sanchez. Daniel Guilarte, steals 3rd and then scores off of a throwing error by Wood Ducks catcher Jesus Lopez, 4-7. With a scoreless bottom of the 8th and top of the 9th the Wood Ducks win game 1, 4-7.

The Wood Ducks host the Carolina Mudcats for game 2 and 3 tomorrow at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm.

