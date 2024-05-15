Columbia Runs Away from RiverDogs in Second Game of Series

May 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs first baseman Wooyeoul Shin

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies scored nine runs over a four-inning stretch to take down the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The Fireflies collected 15 hits in the victory, one shy of the most allowed by the RiverDogs this season.

The RiverDogs (14-19) grabbed the lead with a two-out rally in the second inning. Blake Wolters retired the first two batters of the frame, before walking Odalys Peguero. The runner stole second base and scored on an RBI single to right from Ricardo Gonzalez.

Columbia (17-15) took advantage of a big error to move in front in the third. Cristopher Barete dropped Lizandro Rodriquez's shallow fly ball to left for a two-base error to begin the inning. Santiago Suarez retired the next two batters, but Blake Mitchell connected on a two-run home run to put the Fireflies in front 2-1.

Charleston rallied to take the lead back in the top of the fourth. Woo Shin began the frame with a double, chasing Wolters from the game. Ethan Bosacker entered and the RiverDogs pulled even with a double from Gonzalez moments later. Barete put the Dogs on top with an infield single up the middle that scored Gonzalez from third.

From that point forward, Columbia dominated the remainder of the game. The Fireflies evened the score with three soft singles in the bottom of the fourth. A pair of home runs in a five-run fifth inning allowed Columbia to start pulling away. Brennon McNair's solo blast gave the Fireflies the lead and Austin Charles added a three-run blast as the advantage swelled to 8-3.

The advantage moved to 9-3 with a run in the bottom of the sixth. The RiverDogs scored a pair of runs down the stretch on an RBI double by Odalys Peguero in the eighth and RBI single from Narciso Polanco in the top of the ninth.

Mitchell and Charles each finished with three hits and a home run for Columbia. Gonzalez went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the RiverDogs 10-hit attack. Barete also finished with multiple hits.

Suarez allowed a career-high eight runs on 10 hits in the loss. Jonalbert Rumbol made his debut with the team by tossing 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. RHP T.J. Nichols (1-3, 5.09) will start game one and RHP Hayden Snelsire (1-2, 4.11) will start the nightcap. RHP Logan Martin (0-0, 4.50) will work game one for the RiverDogs with a starting pitcher to be announced for the second game.

