RiverDogs Unveil First Hall of Honor Induction Class of 2024 Season

May 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Boeing will host their first Hall of Honor induction ceremony of 2024 prior to their May 21 Military Appreciation Night at The Joe. The ceremony will recognize Phil Palmer of the United States Marine Corps and Colonel John F. Robinson of the United States Air Force as the 11th induction class.

The Hall of Honor is an integral piece of Boeing and the RiverDogs joint military appreciation platform, which aims to honor and celebrate military families in the Lowcountry through various recognition programs. The team inducted two classes, with two inductees per class, during the first two years of the program. For the first time, in 2022, three classes were inducted into the Hall of Honor. Three more classes, totaling six individuals, will be inducted throughout the 2024 campaign.

At each Boeing Military Appreciation Night, a minimum of two inductees will be enshrined into the Hall of Honor. A community military committee chooses the inductees from a long list of nominees, including many who are nominated through the Hall of Honor's public nomination link.

All inductees will be recognized on the field on a Military Appreciation Night, and will have their story told on the RiverDogs' Hall of Honor web site.

The ceremony will take place on the field at The Joe at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 prior to that night's 7:05 first pitch against the Down East Wood Ducks. Media members are invited to attend.

About the Inductees

Palmer, a native of Charleston, South Carolina, and a graduate of James Island High School, embarked on a distinguished military career following his graduation from The Citadel in 2005. Upon commissioning as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, he quickly found himself at the forefront of significant military operations.

In 2006, 2nd Lieutenant Palmer was deployed to Iraq, participating in the critical Battle for Ramadi, which had become the insurgency's stronghold after Fallujah's fall in 2004. During his year-long deployment, he served as a Combat Advisor with the Iraqi Army, conducting daily patrols and clearance operations. On Valentine's Day 2007, his patrol was struck by an IED, resulting in several killed and causing multiple casualties, including injuries to himself. For his acts of valor during this deployment, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

Following his time in Ramadi, 1st Lieutenant Palmer was assigned as an Operations Officer with the G2 at the 2nd Marine Aviation Wing and redeployed to Iraq in 2008. Upon returning, Lieutenant Palmer was stationed at The Basic School in 2009, where, after being promoted to Captain, he led training for new Marine Corps officers. His responsibilities included serving as the lead instructor for Counterinsurgency and the Human Factors of Combat, as well as roles as a Staff Platoon Commander and Company Executive Officer.

Transitioning to civilian life, Phil faced challenges after being diagnosed with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury (TBI) upon his honorable discharge. Realizing that many veterans struggled with similar invisible wounds, Phil established WarriorWOD in June 2021. WarriorWOD emphasizes exercise, nutrition, and mentorship as crucial prescriptions for veterans' recovery from PTSD. It has profoundly impacted over 1,000 veterans, with 175 finding relief and healing through the program's mentorship and initiatives. In 2023, WarriorWOD achieved significant outcomes, including a 29% reduction in overall PTS symptom intensity among their 110 participants and the prevention of nine veteran suicides.

Retired Colonel John F. Robinson was the commander, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. He commanded over 2,500 reserve personnel who augment the active-duty Air Force's strategic airlift, airdrop and aeromedical evacuation forces in both peacetime and contingency operations. These missions support combat operations and U.S.-sponsored humanitarian relief efforts.

Col. Robinson previously served as the commander of the 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, where he led more than 1,200 Air Force Reserve members and approximately 300 civilian employees (including approximately 160 dual-status Air Reserve Technicians).

Col. Robinson is a graduate of Clemson University and commissioned through AFROTC. With 25 years of service, he was a member of the 17th Airlift Squadron, the first squadron of C-17s as the C-17 program was initially beginning. He has accumulated more than 6,500 hours in the C-17 and is an NVG Airdrop Evaluator. He has participated in many operations over the years including Operations ENDURING FREEDOM and IRAQI FREEDOM, presidential support missions and humanitarian relief missions. As the Chief of Tactics, he participated in 2007 Airlift Rodeo. His team won best C-17 Airdrop Crew and Best Air Refueling Team. The relationship he developed with airborne users led to an invitation to attend the Army Basic Airborne course in Ft. Benning, Ga., at age 51. He completed the course with five T-11 parachute jumps.

