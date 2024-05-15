Mudcats Drop Series Opener to Wood Ducks

May 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats dropped the series opener to the Down East Wood Ducks 7-4 on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (16-17) jumped out to a four-run advantage thanks to a three-run second inning on a strength of a three-run home run by Echedry Vargas.

Carolina (22-10) made a late charge with single tallies in the seventh and eighth but it would not be enough as the Mudcats dropped the series opener.

The two clubs continue their series on Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 21 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the series and all remaining home games can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

