Woodpeckers Announce 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class A Advanced MiLB affiliate of the Houston Astros announced today that registration is now open for the first annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb taking place at Segra Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Pre-registration and event details are available at http://events.firehero.org/fayetteville. Sponsored by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the event is not just for First Responders - but all who want to take part in honoring the 343 fallen firefighters of September 11, 2001. All proceeds from the Stair Climb directly benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

"The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are proud to have partnered with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "Firefighters routinely put their lives at risk for the safety our communities. The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb not only gives us the opportunity to recognize the brave men and women who responded to the devastating events on September 11th but all firefighters that have served or continue to serve our country."

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is not a timed race, but a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the New York firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on that fateful day. All are welcome to participate regardless of age or fitness level. Participants are invited to ascend the equivalent of 110 stories - the height of the fallen World Trade Center Towers - on the steps of Segra Stadium. At the equivalent of the 78th floor of the World Trade Center towers (the highest level reached), each climber will ring a fire bell in honor of the fallen firefighters.

Event details include:

- Event registration is $30 per climber during pre-registration (now through September 14th) and $40 per climber afterwards.

- Pre-registrants will receive an event t-shirt

- Climbers can pre-register online and check in the morning of the climb from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. near

- An opening ceremony will take place at 9:10 a.m. featuring the Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem, and a prayer. Climbing safety guidelines and instructions will be announced prior to the bagpiper procession into the stadium.

- Pre-registration, event details and FAQs are available on the Facebook event page or at http://events.firehero.org/fayetteville.

- Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Kevin Hughes (khughes@astros.com).

- All funds raised benefit the NFFF.

