Fortnite Day Comes to Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Sunday, August 11th

August 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - Default dance your way to Northwest Federal Field this Sunday, as the Potomac Nationals face off against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) on Fortnite Day at the ballpark! The P-Nats will celebrate the popular video game in their matinee contest, as well as a load of other attractions on Kids Day Sunday.

Watch out for "boogie bombs" in the stands and search for the "loot llama" throughout the game. Get your celebrations ready for on-field dance and costume contests. Fans can stay hydrated at the blue drink chug jug station, while lucky fans have a chance to win candy drop boxes during the game.

It's also another Kids Day Sunday at the ballpark, as the first 200 kids ages 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and drink. Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Glory Days Grill, and two P-Nats players will be available to sign post-game autographs for young fans. One lucky kid will be chosen as the In-Game Public Address Announcer for an inning, presented by the Virginia529 College Savings Plan.

Every Sunday home game in 2019, the P-Nats will wear special military appreciation jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the August 25th game, with proceeds to benefit the Women Veterans Interactive.

Finally, it's another Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday. Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

Carolina League Stories from August 5, 2019

