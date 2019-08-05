Walker Earns Second CL Player of the Week Honor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dash outfielder Steele Walker was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for July 29-August 4, the league office announced on Monday. The announcement marks the second time this year that the former second-round pick out of Oklahoma has received this award.

Over six games played last week, Walker went 13-for-23 (.565) with a homer, three doubles, a triple, seven runs scored and five RBIs. In total, Walker reached in 17 out of his 27 plate appearances. Thanks to this recent stretch, Walker is now fourth in the Carolina League in OPS (.805) and sixth in slugging percentage (.447)

Walker also reached base at least twice in every game he played in last week, posting an on-base percentage of .607 over that stretch. Five out of the six contests were multi-hit efforts, including two three-hit games on July 30 and August 1 against Lynchburg.

This is the second career Player of the Week honor for Walker, and he remains the fourth Dash player to take home a Carolina League weekly honor this season. Outfielder Luis Robert, infielder Zach Remillard and outfielder Craig Dedelow all previously won CL weekly honors for Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

