Woodpeckers 2025 Home Games Released

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers today announced their 2025 regular season home games, with Opening Day slated for Friday, April 4th when the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats come to Segra Stadium. The Woodpeckers will play 66 home games during the 2025 season and another 66 games on the road. Road dates will be released at a later date.

The 2025 season will be the 6th season for the Fayetteville franchise. The 2025 season will feature many exciting matchups against familiar faces with one new club set to join the Carolina League. The Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) will replace the exiting Down East Wood Ducks. The Crawdads recently played in the High-A South Atlantic League. Hickory will come to town next season for six games starting July 29th. Other home matchups for 2025 include series against the Fredericksburg Nationals, Delmarva Shorebirds, Salem Red Sox, Augusta GreenJackets, Carolina Mudcats, and Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The Woodpeckers will play 16 home games in the month of May, making it the busiest month on the calendar, just ahead of August when Fayetteville plays 15 at Segra Stadium. The team is home for both Mother's Day (May 11th) and Father's Day (June 15th) and will host their Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 4th.

The Woodpeckers will announce game times and road dates soon. Season Tickets and flex plans will go on sale later this month and offer the best savings on tickets while providing Ticket Holders with great perks including 15 minute early entry, exclusive events, and more. Information can be found on our website at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

