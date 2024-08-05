Tropical Storm Debby Postpones RiverDogs Home Games Tuesday and Wednesday

Charleston, SC - The arrival of Tropical Storm Debby has caused the Charleston RiverDogs to postpone home games scheduled for both Tuesday and Wednesday against the Augusta GreenJackets. A date for the games to be made up has not been announced at this time.

Fans with tickets dated for either affected game will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2024 regular season game within 72 hours.

The RiverDogs are next scheduled to take the field on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The team, and Major League Baseball, continue to monitor the progress of the storm and will adjust the schedule with regard for the safety of fans, players and staff, if necessary.

