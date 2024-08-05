GreenJackets Homestand Preview August 13-18

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, continue their march to the end of the 2024 season with the second-to-last homestand of the summer, bringing the Fayetteville Woodpeckers back to SRP Park for the second and final time this season. The six-game series will feature fireworks, a circus performance, and multiple giveaways, ensuring there is something for everyone out at the ballpark!

Tuesday, August 13th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

Ronald Acuña Jr. MVP Bobblehead Giveaway - Presented by Bridgestone

Make sure you get here early, as the first 1000 fans through the gates will have a chance to snag this Most Valuable Bobblehead, courtesy of Bridgestone!

SweetWater Discount Day - Presented by SweetWater Brewing Co.

Talk about a sweet deal! Fans can purchase 20 oz drafts or 19.2 oz cans of Sweetwater for just $8 whereever SweetWater is sold!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! There's only two more Tuesdays to nominate a First Responder of the Game! Selected First Responders will be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, August 14th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Carolina Ale House

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower.

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, August 15th| First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Disc Golf Night

The ultra-fun outdoor activity spins into SRP Park!

Experience Augusta Night - Presented by Destination Augusta

We're tipping our caps to the best things about our local community all night long!

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals, cool off with the best happy hour in the CSRA! Those 21 and older can enjoy $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call plus $2 refreshing Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks!

Friday, August 16th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night - Presented by Augusta Technical College

Augusta Technical College and over 20 manufacturing and engineering partners from across the CSRA will be in attendance to show off the amazing innovations and updates currently being advanced in the tech sphere, and provides K-12 students a unique look into STEM opportunities and careers! To learn more click here.

Rally Cap Giveaway - Presented by Augusta Technical College

The first 1000 fans through the gate will be ready to rally, thanks to our friends at Augusta Technical College!

Scout Night

Scouts can join us for the game and a postgame sleepover on the field to earn their badge!

Those interested can sign up!

Braves BUZZFest - Presented by BOB FM

Honoring our parent club with Braves-style jerseys on the field!

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, for Georgia Night to enjoy Terrapin, Sweetwater, Savannah River, and Wild Leap drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend. The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, August 17th | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Night - Presented by National Wild Turkey Federation

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta wrap up the 2024 season, as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión celebrating Hispanic cultures in the CSRA and beyond!

Grab your piece of history as the team's Pavos Salvajes uniforms are worn on field will be auctioned off postgame to benefit the National Wild Turkey Federation! Get the bidding started now as fans can bid on limited online game worn jerseys here.

Postgame Fireworks

Stick around after the game for one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

Soccer Clinic

Join us for a first at SRP Park as we host a Pre-game Soccer Clinic with the Bulls Soccer Club in the Outfield of SRP Park.. To learn more and register CLICK HERE.

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 5:15-5:30pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the DJ Teddy Spinning for the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse from 5:00-6:00pm! Plus, $2 off White Claws until First Pitch!

Sunday, August 18th |First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:00 pm

Auggie's Birthday Bash

You're invited! Come help us celebrate the best mascot in MiLB with all of his friends!

The Gravity Circus is coming to town to help us celebrate! Stick around and watch the incredible performances!

Mystery Bobblehead/Ball Fundraiser

We've gathered various autographed baseballs and bobbleheads from our friends around MiLB and other sports and wrapped them up! Fans can purchase one of these mystery items with proceeds benefiting Friends of North Augusta Animals.

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Last Hollywood Feed Bark in the Park of 2024- in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor & Best Friends Animal Care of North Augusta

The park is going to the dogs! Fans can bring their canine friends to the game and enjoy the sunshine, provided the dog stays leashed and the waiver found here is signed.

Wellstar MCG Health Jr. Jackets Kids Club - In partnership with Episcopal Day School and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

This is the last Kids Club game of 2024! Fans that are part of the Jr Jackets Kids Club receive a FREE GA ticket to select Sunday home games! Fans can sign up their young ones.

The GreenJackets are entering the home stretch of the season, with just 12 home games remaining in 2024 after this week. Plenty more exciting things are on the horizon that you won't want to miss! To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park, click HERE!

