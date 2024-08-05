Homestand Preview

August 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting this week with a 6-game home series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Class-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Your Wood Ducks are coming off a 6-game series against the August GreenJackets. The Wood Ducks are coming off a series sweep, 6-0.

Tuesday, August 6: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 6:30 pm

Wednesday, August 7: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 6:30 pm

Thursday, August 8: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 6:30 pm

Friday, August 9: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 10: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 5:00 pm

Sunday, August 11: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 1:00 pm

The Pelicans have four of the top 30 prospects in the Chicago Cubs system according to MLB.com.

This includes one right-handed pitcher, Nazier Mule, one outfielder, Alfonsin Rosario, two infielders, Cristian Hernandez and Alexis Hernandez.

TUESDAY: This season Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium presented by Brightspeed. All dogs in attendance will receive an orange tennis ball. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Gates will open at 6 pm.

WEDNESDAY: Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday & exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine. Gates open at 6:00 pm, with first pitch set for 6:30 pm.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back this season with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday there will be postgame fireworks presented by WNCT-9.

First pitch is at 7 pm with gates opening at 6 pm.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday is Dewd's birthday! The first 500 kids ages 14 and under will

receive a Wood Ducks commemorative baseball presented by Lenoir County Public Schools, Dippin' Dot's, UNC Health Lenoir, and Farmer-N-Dell. Gates open at 4 pm, with first pitch at 5 pm. The Wood Ducks will be playing as the Malmo Oatmilkers!

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday. There will be post-game kids run the bases presented by Davis Wholesale Tire, as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart and a $6 meal deal which includes, a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

