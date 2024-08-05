Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: August 6-11

August 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies return home for their first homestand in August as the team welcomes the South Division first-half champion Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to town. The week will be highlighted by great promotions, including First Responders Night and PAW Patrol, presented by South Carolina DSS.

Ticket Links and Game Information:

Train Tuesday on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tuesday, August 6: Fireflies vs Cannon Ballers: 7:05 pm

Come celebrate a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday with the Columbia Fireflies! It's the best drink and dinner special in the Midlands. Hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are available at concession stands for just $2! Plus, you can take train rides around the concourse on the Fireflies Express for only $3.

Purr at the Park

Wednesday, August 7: Fireflies vs Cannon Ballers: 7:05 pm

You've heard of Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer, but Wednesday, we're trying something different. It's our first-ever Purr at the Park! Bring your cat to Segra Park to take in a ball game. All feline friends that are in a carrier or on a leash are welcome!

First Responders Night presented by SC Department of Public Safety

Thursday, August 8: Fireflies vs Cannon Ballers: 7:05 pm

The Midlands would be a different place without our first responders, so join us in honoring firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and other professionals who respond to emergency situations for all they do for our community. We'll be celebrating with Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails.

Canes Night presented by Nucor

Friday, August 9: Fireflies vs Cannon Ballers: 7:05 pm

There's a storm watch heading to Richland County-and it's because the Fireflies are partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes to bring hockey to the Midlands! Come to Segra Park early as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica Carolina Hurricanes jersey thanks to Nucor and we'll have a post-game teddy bear toss for charity. Plus, get to the ballpark early to enjoy our summer happy hour. Pre-game domestic drafts are available for only $5.

Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night presented by SC DSS

Saturday, August 10: Fireflies vs Cannon Ballers: 6:05 pm

PAW Patrol is on a roll-and they're coming to Segra Park. Chase is coming to Segra Park for a Meet and Greet with fans and the Fireflies will be wearing specialty PAW Patrol Jerseys that are available for auction at MiLBAuctions.com. If that weren't enough, we'll cap off the night with a fireworks show!

Kids Club Takeover Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Sunday, August 11: Fireflies vs Cannon Ballers: 5:05 pm

This Sunday is all about our Kids Club, presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge. We're having a pre-game party on the Crescent Patio with plenty of opportunities for our Kids Club members to throw first pitches, show their stuff off as a public address announcer or dance as a Fly Guy. We'll also have a pre-game autograph session for the general public and post-game, all kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers won the South Division in the first half of the 2024 season and gave the Fireflies some trouble in their June visit to Kannapolis. The Cannon Ballers have won five of the six games in the season series so far. The White Sox got a litany of new prospects at the trade deadline as they dealt Eloy Jimenez, Tanner Banks, Michael Kopech, Erick Fedde and Paul DeJong for seven prospects and cash considerations in the days leading up to the trade deadline.

The top prospects currently in Kannapolis are RHP Grant Taylor, who has spun a 2.33 ERA in his first five starts and hitters George Wolkow who is hitting .247 after his promotion from the ACL and shortstop Ryan Burrowes who has 26 RBI in his first 53 games in Kannapolis after hitting .225 in Kannapolis to start the season.

