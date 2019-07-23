Woodcock, Owings Homers Not Enough in Loss

July 23, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





SAUGET, Ill. - Dustin Woodcock and Connor Owings both hit solo home runs - the first time in July two different Gateway Grizzlies have gone deep in the same game - but the blasts were not enough in a 4-2 Grizzlies loss Tuesday night to the Lake Erie Crushers at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

After the Crushers (33-25) scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning, the Grizzlies (24-35) answered in the home half on Owings' majestic drive over the right-field fence.

Lake Erie added single tallies in the second, third, and fifth innings before Woodcock led off the seventh with a solo shot of his own.

After they hit 19 home runs in 19 May games, the Grizzlies have only 16 homers in 40 games in June and July. Woodcock has four of the Grizzlies' eight round-trippers this month.

Jordan Barrett (2-5) allowed four runs (three earned) over 4 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Thomas Nicoll dazzled out of the bullpen. He entered with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning and proceeded to strike out back-to-back Crushers and escape the frame without further damage. Nicoll tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out seven. He allowed only one hit and walked one.

Grant Black needed only nine pitches (eight strikes) for a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning.

Gateway put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the ninth after singles from Luke Lowery and Luis Román, but Anthony Ray bounced into a double play to end the game.

Gateway and Lake Erie will continue their three-game series Wednesday with another 7:05 p.m. CDT first pitch at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.