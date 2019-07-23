Miners Blanked by Boomers

Schaumburg, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners lost a pitcher's duel at Boomers Stadium on Tuesday night in Schaumburg, as they were shut by a final score of 1-0.

The Miners had opportunities to bring in runs in the game, but could not capitalize on them- in the second and third innings, they got the potential lead run into scoring position against former Miner Payton Lobdell (2-4), but could not execute to bring that run in, and in the bottom of the third against Marty Anderson, the Boomers were able to scratch across what would become the only run of the game.

Dylan Jones was hit by a pitch leading off and went to second base on a wild pitch by Anderson (5-2). A single by Alex Polston sent Jones to third, and he scored on Jack Parenty's sacrifice fly. Anderson would work around three walks and three hit batters in the contest by surrendering just four hits over six strong innings of work, but suffered the loss as the Miners' bats could not come up with the big hit.

After the Boomers got the lead, Southern Illinois also got the tying run into scoring position in three straight innings against Lobdell, but stranded that run on base. Anderson and the Miners' bullpen were also able to prevent Schaumburg from adding to their lead, but the Boomers' bullpen allowed just one baserunner in the final three innings to seal the deal.

Arturo Nieto and Kyle Davis each had two hits as part of a nine-hit day for the Miners' offense in the loss, which dropped the club to 30-30 on the season and three games out of the second wild card playoff spot. The Miners will look to even the series on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the middle game, with Chase Cunningham pitching against another former Southern Illinois hurler in Aaron Rozek at Boomers Stadium.

