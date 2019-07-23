Slammers Fans to Manage Game on August 14

JOLIET, IL - As part of SLAMMERPALOOZA on Wednesday, August 14, a select number of Slammers fans will be able to help make in game decisions for manager Jeff Isom. With a modern take on Bill Veeck's Grandstand Manager's night for the 1951 St. Louis Browns, Slammers fans will be able to text yes or no to in game moves throughout the night, as well as help set the starting lineup.

Fans can post a 1-3 minute video to the Slammers Facebook page explaining why they should be chosen as a fan manager. Videos should include a brief description of the fans knowledge of the game. Each fan manager must have a texting capabilities and must be available for a short training session during the Slammers game on August 13. Those chosen to be fan managers will be announced on August 5th. Each fan manager will receive a free ticket to the August 14th game.

In addition to the fans managing the game, SLAMMERPALOOZA will also include the opportunity to win prizes (including cash), run the bases, full team autographs, a postgame candy run presented by Ferrara, FREE bounce houses by Channahon General Rental, and one lucky fan could win $50,000. Tickets for the game are just $5 and it's Weiner Wednesday with $1 hot dogs as well.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.jolietslammers.com or by calling 815-722-2287. We recommend buying tickets early to guarantee a seat and a chance to win the $50,000 prize.

