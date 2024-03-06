Woodchucks Lock in BYU's Clawson for 2024 Season
March 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks have signed Left-Handed Pitcher Cutter Clawson from BYU for the upcoming 2024 season.
OF - Cutter Clawson | 6'1" | L/L | Sophomore | BYU
Clawson was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Washington Nations. Originally from Laguna Beach, California, was ranked 74th best player in the nation and second-best left-handed pitcher in California before signing with BYU.
In his collegiate career, Clawson has recorded 49 total strikeouts in 42 innings with a 2-4 record. He is off to a strong start in the 2024 season with the Cougars, pitching in 3 games so far this spring, recording 9 strikeouts in 8.2 innings.
The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.
