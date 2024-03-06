Rockers Announce 2024 Theme Nights

March 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After announcing 13 giveaways for the 2024 season earlier this week, the Rockers are adding more fun to the mix with a slew of theme nights, specials, and guest appearances.

Opening Day on Tuesday, May 28th will be a can't miss party with the return of half of the 2023 Championship team and banner unveiling, as well as a championship blanket giveaway to the first 1000 fans. Wednesday, May 29th is Crocs Night and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite pair to the game to show off their Rockers glove croc charm that the first 400 fans will receive that night.

On Saturday, June 8th the Rockers will host 920 Day for their first 3:05 Saturday start time of the summer. To salute to all folks living in the 920 area code, tickets will be $9, the team will offer $2 beers and sodas, and 0 reason to not be here to party!

The following Saturday, June 15th, will be 70s Night and with the first postgame movie on the video board to kick off summer, the 1978 timeless classic, Grease. This will be the first night of the Rockers Saturday Summer Grill Series presented by Bud Light, with fans receiving a BBQ oven mitt upon entrance and an entry into a drawing to win a Blackstone grill, Yeti cooler, and meat package which will be drawn and announced at the final Saturday game on August 3rd. In addition to the oven mitt, June 22nd will feature a BBQ Apron and July 27th will feature a BBQ spatula, along with an additional raffle entry received at each game attended. Not only can you collect the entire grilling series set, but also receive more entries into the raffle by attending all three of the grilling series games.

On Sunday, June 16th for Father's Day, all dads will have a chance to take part in a BP challenge before the game with a chance to win season tickets for hitting a home run.

Kids and Seniors Day is Thursday, June 20th with gates opening at 11:05 for the 12:05 day game. Special guests scheduled to appear that day are Bluey, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Paw Patrol characters, along with a face painter and balloon artist.

Tuesday, June 25th is Salute to Public Service Night with an $11 ticket & hat special for all public service members. Thursday, July 4th is Military Appreciation Day, featuring $4 tickets and $4 beers.

Tuesday, July 9th is Slide into Sobriety Night with Sober Green Bay. A wide variety of NA alcohol options will be available for fans to purchase at the home plate concessions this evening. In addition to a puzzle cube giveaway, fans will be able to ask questions and receive information from the community.

Saturday, July 13th will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy some Polka music and prepare for Pulaski Polka Days by trying some Polish food at the ballpark on Polka Night. Sunday, July 14th is Faith and Family Night with church communities and groups encouraged to attend to enjoy some live Christian rock music before the game. A ticket and hat special group package will be $11 for all church groups.

Friday, July 21st will be Wrestling Night with special guest Al Snow, who was a member of the The New Rockers as members of WWF and WWE. Snow was best known for his use of a mannequin head as a prop in the competitions. Fans will have an opportunity to meet Snow and get autographs before and during the evening.

Saturday, August 3rd will be Educator's Last Fling before the Bell Rings. It's never too late for one final party before heading back to school and this will be the day to play. Bud Light Party Patio tickets for educators will be $25 for the all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink space.

Sunday, August 4th is Hawaiian Day and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Hawaiian shirt, courtesy of Pep's Drafthaus. To cap off the season, the Rockers will hold Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, August 7th with great giveaways all evening long. The Rockers game worn uniforms will also be available to bid on and purchase during the game.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and the ever-popular Flex Packs are available now. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.