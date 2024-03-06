Lumbermen Bolster Pitching Staff with Pair of Signings

March 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club added two key pieces to their 2024 pitching staff today when team officials announced the signing of left-handed hurler Sebastian Gonazlez (Hawaii) and right-handed pitcher Charlie Vaks (West Chester).

True freshman Sebastian Gonzalez is quickly picking up this spring where he left off last summer. The Oakley, Calif. native was named the Pitcher of the Year last summer in the Prospect League as a high school senior when he posted a 2-2 record with seven saves and a 2.22 ERA while striking out 86 batters over 56.2 innings pitched for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. The 5-10, 190-pound southpaw was also named the Galen Woods Fireman of the Year and the Roland Hemond Pro Prospect of the Year. This spring for the Rainbows Gonzalez has already made three appearances out of their bullpen, striking out four batters over three innings pitched.

Right-hander Luke Vaks is in the midst of his red-shirt junior season at Division II West Chester University after previous stints at the College of Charleston and Old Dominion. The Mays Landing, NJ native is no stranger to the Northwoods League circuit as he excelled for the Fon Du Lac Dock Spiders in the summer of 2022. The 6-1, 195-pound righty went 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA that summer, striking out 30 batters over 23 innings of work, making 13 appearances.

Gonzalez, Vaks and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.