Northwoods League Foundation to Award 25 Equipment Grants to Youth Organizations

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding 25 youth baseball and softball equipment grants through its Share the Glove initiative this Spring. Each grant includes one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls.

Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Softball Grants: Battle Creek, MI; Fond du Lac, WI; Green Bay, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; Kenosha, WI; Lakeshore, WI; Madison, WI; Rockford, IL; Royal Oak, MI; Traverse City, MI; Wausau, WI; Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Baseball Grants: Bismarck, ND; Dickinson, ND; Duluth, MN; Eau Claire, WI; Kokomo, IN; La Crosse, WI; Mankato, MN; Minot, ND; Rochester, MN; St. Cloud, MN; Thunder Bay, ONT; Waterloo, IA; Willmar, MN.

From applications collected locally, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball and softball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the games of baseball and softball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"Supporting youth softball and baseball is at the core of the Foundation's mission," said Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner Tina Coil. "And this season, with the addition of summer-collegiate softball to the Northwoods League, youth players for both sports will have first-hand access to see the opportunities that lay ahead."

For more details, please visit northwoodsleague.com/share-the-glove, or contact your local Northwoods League team.

