Share the Glove Equipment Grant 2024: Enrollment Open

March 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks along with the Northwoods League Foundation are excited to announce the return of the Share the Glove program and grant for 2024. The Chinooks will be awarding a $2,000 equipment grant to a local youth softball organization. The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 25 Share the Glove grants throughout the spring and summer.

Organizations must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines and the Northwoods League Foundation's mission.

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3)

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings softball equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. The grant includes:

(1) Set of Catchers Equipment

(1) Catchers Glove

(3) Softball Bats: Size 27", 28", 29"

(6) Batting Helmets

(1) Bucket of Practice Balls

(7) Fielding Gloves (Right Hand)

(2) Field Gloves (Left Hand)

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.