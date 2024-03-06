Rockford Rivets Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule

Rockford, Illinois - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated 2024 promotional schedule, promising an unforgettable season filled with entertainment and fun for fans of all ages at the ballpark. After months of meticulous planning, the Rivets have crafted a diverse lineup of promotions designed to enhance the fan experience and celebrate the community spirit that defines Rockford.

From themed nights to exciting giveaways, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the season. Fans can look forward to Free Stuff Fridays, where loyal supporters will have the chance to receive exclusive Rivets merchandise featuring the team's logos. Additionally, Saturday Night Fireworks will light up the night sky following Saturday evening games. Military Appreciation Night will honor the brave men and women of the armed forces, while Rockford Peaches Night will pay homage to the city's rich baseball history. The 4th of July Extravaganza promises an unforgettable celebration of America's independence with baseball and fireworks. As the season draws to a close, Fan Appreciation Night will express gratitude to dedicated fans with surprises.

Stay tuned for additional special announcements leading up to the season opener on May 27th. Single game tickets for all Rivets home games will go on sale starting May 1st, offering fans the opportunity to secure their seats for an action-packed season at the ballpark.

"I am so excited for the 2024 season, especially with these promotions," said Hanna Snedecor, Director of Community Affairs and Promotions. "We have a lot of great events planned and some unique giveaways in the lineup. This season will have the most promotions that the Rivets have ever done, and we are looking forward to creating great memories with our fans!"

Find the full promotional schedule here: https://northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/schedule/2024-promotions/

