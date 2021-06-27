Woodchucks Fall to Mallards in Resumed Game Sunday

June 27, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Madison Mallards resumed play at 1:05 p.m. Sunday after their matchup Saturday night was suspended due to rain after two innings.

The Mallards struck first and held on for a 4-2 win. The Chucks are now 17-10. Wisconsin's Jose Izarra had a one-out single in the ninth before the contest ended with a double.

Madison scored three runs in the top of the fourth after no runs were scored before Saturday night's stoppage.

The Woodchucks added a pair of runs in the sixth as Gino Groover drove in Kevin Kilpatrick on a single before Griffin Lockwood-Powell scored on a fielding error.

The Mallards scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2 in the eighth.

Adam Muirhead was the Chucks' first pitcher Sunday and threw two and one third frames. Tyler Murrah and Richie Rivera combined for one run allowed out of the bullpen.

Top Performers

CJ Kayfus was 2-4

Griffin Lockwood-Powell went 1-3 with a walk and a run.

Gino Groover was 1-3 with an RBI.

Murrah pitched three and two thirds innings. He allowed one run on two hits and a strikeout.

Next Up

The teams will complete the doubleheader at roughly 3:40 p.m. The regularly scheduled game will be seven innings.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.