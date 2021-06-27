Pit Spitters Win Triple Header Series over Battle Creek
June 27, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The (18-10) Traverse City Pit Spitters capped off a triple header day with a victory over the (9-17) Battle Creek Bombers to win the series.
Game One
Game one was a continuation from June 9. Traverse City was up 5-0 to start the third, but Battle Creek fought back. Jacob McKeon doubled home three runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4. That was the only trouble for Pat Hohlfeld (4-0, 2.52) through six innings of relief.
The Pit Spitters added one in the top of the eighth, but the Bombers answered with one of their own in the bottom half.
Evan Gates entered in the ninth and got two strikeouts to pick up his sixth save of the season in a 7-5 win.
Trey Yunger produced both RBI's, the difference in the game.
Game Two
Battle Creek opened up the scoring in game two with two unearned runs in the second inning. Jeremy Neff (2-2, 2.03) bounced back retiring nine in a row.
The Pit Spitters tied the game in the top of the third. Adam Proctor led off with a solo home run (2) and Jake Arnold scored on a wild pitch.
Battle Creek got two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, started by a Neff throwing error on a potential inning ending double play. The bats couldn't answer as they left multiple runners on base the last four innings. The Bombers took the second game 4-2.
Game Three
Battle Creek struck first again, scoring one run in the first. After a 1-2-3 first, Traverse City answered big in the second. Chris Monroe and Miles Simington led off the inning with a pair of singles. Michael Stygles knocked in Monroe and Camden Traficante scored Simington with a single. Traficante scored on a Crews Taylor RBI, and Christian Faust came around after a throwing error on that same play. The 4-1 lead is all starter Morgan Lunceford would need.
After the run in the first, Lunceford (1-2. 3.97) figured it out and produced his best start of the season. He finished with a season-high six innings pitched, five hits, one earned and three strikeouts. It's the first time this season he didn't walk a batter. He capped his night off retiring the last eight Bombers he faced.
Trey Yunger knocked in a run in the fourth and scored on a Tito Flores single in the seventh. Flores scored on a wild pitch to go up 7-1 and the Pit Spitters would win by that score.
Up Next
Traverse City will travel to Kenosha for a two-game series against the Kingfish (14-12) to conclude the road trip. First pitch is 7:05 ET. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2021
- Bombers Drop Two of Three in Historic Triple Header - Battle Creek Bombers
- Pit Spitters Win Triple Header Series over Battle Creek - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- MoonDogs Sweep Loggers for Four Wins in a Row and Near-Perfect First-Half Home Record - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Lock up Series Sweep Thanks to Knoll's Excellent Outing - Rochester Honkers
- Stingers Fall 3-2 in 10 - Willmar Stingers
- Magical Run Continues for Rox with Walk-Off Versus Stingers - St. Cloud Rox
- Madison Mallards Split Doubleheader with Wisconsin Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Fail to Glue Together a String of Wins - Duluth Huskies
- Woodchucks Win Game 2 of Doubleheader against Madison - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Sweep Dock Spiders, Earn Tenth Road Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Split Doubleheader - Green Bay Booyah
- Woodchucks Fall to Mallards in Resumed Game Sunday - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Booyah Slated to Play Two - Green Bay Booyah
- Rafters Knock off Dock Spiders in Extra Inning Thriller - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rivets' Streak Ends in Extra Innings Thriller at Kokomo - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Pit Spitters Win Triple Header Series over Battle Creek
- Pit Spitters Drop Series Finale to Kokomo
- Pit Spitters Bust out Broom out for Doubleheader
- Rabbits Jack Two Homers, Beat Pit Spitters to Open Road Trip
- Pit Spitters End Home Stand with Loss to Kingfish