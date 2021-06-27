Pit Spitters Win Triple Header Series over Battle Creek

June 27, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The (18-10) Traverse City Pit Spitters capped off a triple header day with a victory over the (9-17) Battle Creek Bombers to win the series.

Game One

Game one was a continuation from June 9. Traverse City was up 5-0 to start the third, but Battle Creek fought back. Jacob McKeon doubled home three runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4. That was the only trouble for Pat Hohlfeld (4-0, 2.52) through six innings of relief.

The Pit Spitters added one in the top of the eighth, but the Bombers answered with one of their own in the bottom half.

Evan Gates entered in the ninth and got two strikeouts to pick up his sixth save of the season in a 7-5 win.

Trey Yunger produced both RBI's, the difference in the game.

Game Two

Battle Creek opened up the scoring in game two with two unearned runs in the second inning. Jeremy Neff (2-2, 2.03) bounced back retiring nine in a row.

The Pit Spitters tied the game in the top of the third. Adam Proctor led off with a solo home run (2) and Jake Arnold scored on a wild pitch.

Battle Creek got two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, started by a Neff throwing error on a potential inning ending double play. The bats couldn't answer as they left multiple runners on base the last four innings. The Bombers took the second game 4-2.

Game Three

Battle Creek struck first again, scoring one run in the first. After a 1-2-3 first, Traverse City answered big in the second. Chris Monroe and Miles Simington led off the inning with a pair of singles. Michael Stygles knocked in Monroe and Camden Traficante scored Simington with a single. Traficante scored on a Crews Taylor RBI, and Christian Faust came around after a throwing error on that same play. The 4-1 lead is all starter Morgan Lunceford would need.

After the run in the first, Lunceford (1-2. 3.97) figured it out and produced his best start of the season. He finished with a season-high six innings pitched, five hits, one earned and three strikeouts. It's the first time this season he didn't walk a batter. He capped his night off retiring the last eight Bombers he faced.

Trey Yunger knocked in a run in the fourth and scored on a Tito Flores single in the seventh. Flores scored on a wild pitch to go up 7-1 and the Pit Spitters would win by that score.

Up Next

Traverse City will travel to Kenosha for a two-game series against the Kingfish (14-12) to conclude the road trip. First pitch is 7:05 ET. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.