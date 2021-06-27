Honkers Lock up Series Sweep Thanks to Knoll's Excellent Outing

Rochester benefitted from second straight great outing from its starter, as Brendan Knoll (Minnesota St Mankato) delivered seven shutout innings to lead the Honkers to a series sweep and sixth win in their last eight games.

Knoll was in control from his first pitch on the mound, displaying great command of the fastball and breaking ball to keep hitters off balance. He recorded seven strikeouts while allowing just three hits, walking three allowing only three runners into scoring position.

The Rochester bats provided some pop for a third straight night as well, posting eleven hits, seven of which cam e in the first three innings. The Honkers opened the scoring in the first, Alex Pimentel (Long Beach St) led off with a single and Jack Collette (San Jose St) powered a two-run homer of the right field wall to take a 2-0 lead. It was the first of the season for Collette.

Rochester wrapped up its scoring with a three run third. An RBI single by Miguel Ortiz (Cal St Fullerton) and 2 RBI single by Alex Pimentel staked the Honkers to a 5-0 lead. Pimentel, the reigning Northwoods League Player of the Night, put together another two-hit performance with a pair of RBIs.

The Honkers improve to 11-13 on the season following the series sweep. They are back on the road in Willmar tomorrow.

