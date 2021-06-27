Booyah Split Doubleheader

Tyler Hollow of the Green Bay Booyah comes in to score following his home run

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah split a pair of games at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday with the Lakeshore Chinooks.

In the first game, the Booyah took a lead after one thanks to Dalton Pearson (Georgia State). He hit a single to start the day off offensively for Green Bay and proceeded to steal both second and third. He came around to score on a wild pitch during Kaden Hollow's (Dixie State) at-bat.

In the bottom of the fourth, with Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) on first, Tyler Hollow (Dixie State) connected for a home run to right field to make it 3-0. It's Hollow's first home run of the season.

Logan Lee (Northwood) retired the first 13 men he faced. That streak ended with Josh Glenn's leadoff home run in the fifth inning. The Chinooks added another in the seventh, but Lee was able to finish the deal.

Lee finished with seven innings pitched, allowing four hits, two runs, one walk while striking out nine. In the fifth, the Chinooks would be able to make things 4-1 after a home run by Griffin Doersching.

The Chinooks were then able to rattle off five runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead. A leadoff solo home run by Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) in the seventh inning made the Booyah believe, but despite getting the tying run to third with one out, a 6-4-3 double play broke the hearts of Booyah fans to end the game.

The Booyah will be in Wausau tomorrow to take on the Woodchucks. The Booyah will start Mykel Page (Southern), who'll make his second appearance of the season. He pitched 6.2 innings allowing four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in relief in the game against the Woodchucks on June 22.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday, June 29 to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Fans in attendance can enjoy a FREE 24 oz. fountain Pepsi product per person between the time gates open and first pitch. Gates will open at 5:35 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

