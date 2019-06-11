Woodchucks and Rafters Split Doubleheader to Even Season Series at 2-2

WAUSAU, WI - After scoring ten unanswered runs against the Rafters in Wisconsin Rapids earlier today, the Wisconsin Woodchucks were unable to sweep the day. The teams made their way to Wausau where the Rafters defeated the Woodchucks by a score of 5-2.

Myles Gayman started on the mound for the Woodchucks. He had started twice for the Woodchucks prior to tonight's matchup. Gayman finished the game with five strikeouts in six innings of work. The pitcher from Barry University now leads the Woodchucks with 16 strikeouts.

Gayman received plenty of help from his defense tonight. Shortstop Kaeber Rog and second baseman Byron Murray turned a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the third inning. The great defensive effort continued in the top of the fourth inning when right fielder Kenny Rodriguez made a sliding catch in right center. When the fifth inning came around, Gayman didn't need the help. He pitched himself out of a bases loaded jam that kept the game scoreless.

Gayman gave up his first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning when Wisconsin Rapids' catcher Jake Dunham hit a solo home run to give the Rafters a 1-0 lead. Gayman finished the sixth inning and exited after allowing only one run and six hits.

Newcomer Colson Geisler came on to pitch for the Woodchucks in the seventh inning. In his debut, the left-handed pitcher from Texas A&M University loaded the bases and allowed a three-run scoring double to give the Rafters a 4-0 lead. The RBI double was hit by Rafters catcher Jake Dunham who finished the game with 5 RBI.

Geisler pitched into the eighth inning as well, getting two outs and leaving runners on the corners for Nolan Lebamoff. Lebamoff has pitched well in late innings thus far, leading the Woodchucks with three saves. The Naperville, Illinois native struck out the final batter to end the top of the eighth inning.

The Woodchucks pursued to score in the bottom of the eighth inning when they had a man on first and second. Brandon Seltzer was hit by a pitch and Adam Frank singled to right field. The Woodchucks were not able to capitalize, however. They hit into a fielder's choice and struck out swinging twice to end the eighth inning.

Relief pitcher Beau Nichols came on to pitch for the Woodchucks in the ninth inning. Nichols allowed an RBI single that gave the Rafters a 5-0 lead. The hit came from Rafters catcher Jake Dunham, who hit in all five of the Rafters runs.

When the Woodchucks got their final chance to hit in the bottom of the ninth inning, first baseman Santino Miozzi reached base with a single. Angel Tiburcio and Nolan Soliveres were both hit by a pitch. This loaded the bases for the Woodchucks with their hottest hitter, Brandon Seltzer, coming to the plate. Uncoincidentally, Seltzer hit an RBI single to bring the score to 5-1 with the Rafters still leading. With the bases still loaded, third baseman Adam Frank hit another RBI single to bring the score to 5-2. The rally ended there when Byron Murray flew out to center. The Rafters won by a score of 5-2.

The Woodchucks and Rafters have now played four games against each other this season. Each team has won two of the matchups, evening the series at 2-2. They will meet again for a two game series on June 27 and 28 in Wausau at Athletic Park.

Top Performers

The lone run that Gayman allowed was a solo home run.

First baseman Santino Miozzi was the only Woodchuck with multiple hits. He went 2-4 with two singles in the third and ninth inning.

Right fielder Kenny Rodriguez made plays on both the offensive and defensive side. He made a sliding catch in right field during the third inning and hit a single in the fourth inning.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will round out their three-game homestand with a matchup tomorrow on Wednesday, June 12 against the Green Bay Booyah. The game will include a visit from everyone's favorite henchmen! The Minions will be visiting Athletic Park to cheer on the Woodchucks. Minions Night will be presented by Culver's Restaurant. The Woodchucks will then hit the road for four straight games with matchups in Green Bay and Madison. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

