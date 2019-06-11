Huskies Drop Game One 7-3

June 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Huskies (7-8) faced off against the Bucks of Waterloo (7-8) on Tuesday evening in their 5th straight home game at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies would get off to a quick start in tonight's contest after back to back RBI singles from Nic Kent and James Free II making it 2-0 in Duluth's favor.

The Bucks would respond after Alonzo Rubalcaba scored on a wild pitch, and Blake Berry drove in Matt Campos with a single to tie it at 2. Noah Marcelo would come in to pitch, and Spencer Koelewyn would take Danny Zimmerman's spot at 1st, who moved to Right Field. Jake Gitter would then come in to score on a Mike Nyisztor double, and Blake Berry was brought home by Caleb LittleJim making it 4-2 in Waterloo's advantage.

Noah Marcelo would then cut the Bucks lead to one after bringing home Brad Norton on an RBI single making it 4-3 Waterloo after the first two full innings.

Waterloo resumed the scoring in the top of the 4th inning after Patrick Ferguson found the left-center gap to bring in 2 Bucks, stretching the Bucks lead to 3. In the top of the 5th inning, Milan Walla would come in from Center Field to pitch, Noah Marcelo would move from Right Field to Center Field, and Matt Hogan would come off the bench to play Right Field.

Alonzo Rubalcaba would score once again on a wild pitch in the top of the 5th inning, making it 7-3 entering the second half of the ballgame. James Smiley would come in to relieve Adam Ketelsen, the Bucks Starting Pitcher. Smiley threw 4 no-hit innings and gave up just one walk.

Milan Walla, who normally plays outfield for the Huskies but had to pitch on a day where Duluth was short on bullpen arms, gave up just 1 hit on 1 run, and struck out 3 Bucks while walking 5 through 4 IP. Lance Ford, who plays Middle Infield, came in to pitch the 9th inning and struck out the side, topping out at 88 mph with his fastball, and showing off a solid breaking ball. Ford would be the third position player for the Huskies to take the mound.

The Huskies would go quietly in the bottom of the 9th as Jimmy Smiley set them down in order. The Bucks won tonight's game by a score of 7-3.

The Huskies and the Bucks face off in a doubleheader tomorrow at Wade Stadium with the first game scheduled for noon, and game two set for 6:35 pm. Be sure to follow the Duluth Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news and info.

