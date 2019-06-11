Doubleheader on Deck for Rafters against Woodchucks

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After picking up their third-straight win and sweeping the Madison Mallards, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-7) get set for a home and away doubleheader against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (8-6) Tuesday.

Game one will be at 11:35 a.m. at Historic Witter Field for Cellcom Kids Day at the ballpark. Game two shifts to Athletic Park in Wausau for a 6:35 first pitch.

Wisconsin Rapids poured on the offense in a 12-1 victory over the Madison Mallards Monday night. Richie Schiekofer and Jake Dunham both had three RBIs and Jack Sinclair pitched six shutout innings as the starter for Rapids.

Zack Hunsicker is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids in game one. Through two appearances, Hunsicker has a 1-0 record in three innings pitched. Nate Barnes gets the nod in the nightcap for the Rafters. Barnes has an 0-1 record and a 2.84 ERA through three appearances.

The Rafters travel to Fond du Lac Wednesday for their first matchup of the season with the Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. They return to Witter Field Thursday to face Fond du Lac for the Hunger Coalition Food Sculpture Event "United We Can," sponsored by United Way.

