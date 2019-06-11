Rafters Drop Game One of Doubleheader

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (7-8) jumped out to an early lead, but could not hang on in a 10-7 loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (9-6) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rafters put up five runs in the first inning on RBIs by Osvaldo Tovalin and Peter Matt. Wisconsin Rapids tacked on two runs one inning later to lead 7-0 heading to the third inning.

The Woodchucks cut into the Rafters' lead with four runs in the third and added another run one inning later. Wisconsin took the lead on a three-run homer in the seventh inning and cemented their lead with two more runs in the top of the ninth to win 10-7.

Rafters starter Zack Hunsicker pitched three and two-thirds innings before being relieved by Cal Djuraskovic, who went 2.2 innings. Winston Allen gets the loss in one inning of relief and Brayden Bonner pitched the rest of the way for Rapids. Wisconsin's Maddux Solomon is credited with the win.

The Rafters and Woodchucks play again Tuesday night for the second game of doubleheader at 6:35 in Wausau. Nate Barnes is expected to start for Wisconsin Rapids.

