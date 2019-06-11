Bucks 11th Annual Bike Ride Set for June 23

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced the date of their 11th annual "Hit for the Cycle" Poker Bike Ride, presented by SCHEELS. Sunday, June 23 will be the date of the event which will feature stops at various bars and restaurants in the Cedar Valley.

Registration will begin at 9:15 am at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium with the ride starting at 9:45 am where bicyclists will begin the ride of approximately 20 miles with stops at BJ's Bar, The Brass Tap, The Horny Toad American Bar & Grill, The Pump Haus Pub & Grill, and The Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill. Riders will receive a playing card at each stop for their chance to win prizes for the best five-card poker hand. In addition, the Bucks will give away prizes during each inning of that afternoon's Bucks game versus the Eau Claire Express for all Poker Ride participants.

Riders will have two options for registration. Option 1 costs $22 and riders will receive a t-shirt, reserved seat ticket to that day's Bucks game, sandwich item, bag of chips, and fountain soda. Option 2 costs $32 and gets riders a t-shirt, ticket to that day's Bucks game, and a pass to the Budweiser Party Deck.

Registrations can be picked up at the souvenir stand at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium or online at www.waterloobucks.com. All pre-registration forms must be returned to the souvenir stand or mailed to Waterloo Bucks, P.O. Box 4124, Waterloo, IA 50704. Pre-registration is not mandatory, but order forms turned in by June 14 will be guaranteed a t-shirt. Riders may also register at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on the day of the ride.

Later that day, the Bucks will take on Eau Claire. Game time is 2:05 pm with gates opening at 1:00 pm.

The Bucks will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16 and tickets are currently on sale. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

