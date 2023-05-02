Wood Homers as Mudcats Outlast Shorebirds 9-7

May 2, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







SALISBURY, M.d. - Matt Wood hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh, Luke Adams had a two-run single in the fifth, Luis Lara scored twice in his Carolina debut and Tanner Shears picked up his third save as the Carolina Mudcats outlasted the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-7 on Tuesday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, M.d.

Carolina (11-8) originally led 3-0 in the third thanks to a Jadher Areinmo RBI single, a run-scoring fielding error and a double steal. That 3-0 lead was short-lived though as the Shorebirds (12-7) immediately answered in the last of that same inning while tying the game at 3-3.

Starter Jacob Misiorowski began the Delmarva third by walking a batter and hitting another before leaving with one out in the inning. Miguel Guerrero took over in relief and went on to allow a game-tying, three-run home run to Delmarva's Stiven Acevedo. Misiorowski was charged with two runs in the third and allowed two runs overall while working through a career-high two and 1/3 innings and reaching a career-high 50 pitches (25 strikes). Guerrero had not yet given up a run this season before allowing the Acevedo homer.

The Mudcats later regained the lead in the fifth after getting a two-run single from Adams, but Acevedo and the Shorebirds answered again with a three-run and four-hit frame in the same inning. Two of those runs came on a go-ahead double by Anderson De Los Santos. The fifth belonged to reliever Chase Costello and came after he originally pitched a scoreless fourth. In all, Costello allowed three runs on six hits over two innings.

Delmarva's 6-5 lead held through the sixth, but was erased when Wood connected on his three-run blast in the seventh. The home run was Wood's second of the season and scored both Daniel Guilarte and Lara. Guilarte's hit stretched his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. Lara also singled in the inning and finished his Single-A debut 1-for-3 with two runs and two walks. Jesus Parra also singled in a run in the seventh as the Mudcats built a 9-6 lead late in the game.

Once again, the Shorebirds answered with Acevedo homering again while cutting the Carolina lead to 9-7. The home run was his second of the game and third of the season. It also came off reliever Jeison Pena who had entered in relief for Jeferson Figueroa in the seventh.

Figueroa (W, 1-0) worked a scoreless sixth while earning the victory. Tanner Shears then worked around a single in the ninth while holding the Shorebirds scoreless and striking out two to earn his third save of the season.

The Mudcats improved to 7-2 on the road this season with Tuesday's series-opening victory. The 2005 squad was the last Mudcats team to starter a season five games above .500 away from home.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: HR: Wood (2, 7th inning off Portes, 2 on, 0 out).

Delmarva: HR: Acevedo 2 (3, 3rd inning off Guerrero, 2 on, 1 out, 7th inning off Pena, Je, 0 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Wood, C (Carolina): 1-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Barrios, SS (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R

Lara, CF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 2 R

Areinamo, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Acevedo, RF (Delmarva): 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI

De Los Santos, A, 3B (Delmarva): 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Young, SS (Delmarva): 1-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Figueroa (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Pena, Je (H, 2) (Carolina): 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Shears (S, 3) (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Nunez, J (Delmarva): 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO

Mendez (Delmarva): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 3, Shorebirds 0) -- Jace Avina reaches on throwing error by Carlos Rodriguez. Hedbert Perez walks, Jace Avina to 2nd. Jadher Areinamo singles up the middle, Jace Avina scores; Hedbert Perez to 3rd; Jadher Areinamo to 2nd. Daniel Guilarte reaches on fielding error by Adam Crampton, Hedbert Perez scores; Jadher Areinamo to 3rd. Daniel Guilarte steals 2nd base, Jadher Areinamo steals home. Luis Lara strikes out swinging. Matthew Wood pops out to Anderson De Los Santos in foul territory. Luke Adams pops out to Creed Willems.

(3 Runs, 1 Hits, 2 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 3rd (Mudcats 3, Shorebirds 3) -- Luis Gonzalez walks. Wild pitch by Jacob Misiorowski, Luis Gonzalez to 2nd. Adam Crampton hit by pitch. Carter Young lines out to Hedbert Perez. Pitcher Change: Miguel Guerrero replaces Jacob Misiorowski. Stiven Acevedo hits a home run to left field on a 2-1 pitch, Luis Gonzalez scores; Adam Crampton scores. Anderson De Los Santos singles through the hole at shortstop. Anderson De Los Santos caught stealing 2nd base, Matthew Wood to Gregory Barrios. Creed Willems strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 5, Shorebirds 3) -- Defensive Substitution: Roberto Martinez replaces first baseman Carlos Rodriguez, batting 7th, playing 1st. Pitcher Change: Cesar Alvarez replaces Juan Nunez. Jadher Areinamo walks. Daniel Guilarte grounds into double play, Adam Crampton to Carter Young to Roberto Martinez, Jadher Areinamo out at 2nd, Daniel Guilarte out at 1st. Luis Lara walks. Matthew Wood walks, Luis Lara to 2nd. Wild pitch by Cesar Alvarez, Luis Lara to 3rd; Matthew Wood to 2nd. Luke Adams singles to left field, Luis Lara scores; Matthew Wood scores. Luke Adams steals 2nd base. Gregory Barrios walks, Luke Adams to 3rd;wild pitch by Cesar Alvarez. Pitcher Change: Alejandro Mendez replaces Cesar Alvarez. Kaylan Nicasia grounds out, Adam Crampton to Alejandro Mendez.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Shorebirds 5th (Shorebirds 6, Mudcats 5) -- Luis Gonzalez singles through the hole at second base. Adam Crampton singles to right field, Luis Gonzalez to 3rd. Carter Young grounds into a force out, Gregory Barrios to Daniel Guilarte, Luis Gonzalez scores; Adam Crampton out at 2nd. Stiven Acevedo singles up the middle, Carter Young to 2nd. Anderson De Los Santos doubles to left-center field, Carter Young scores; Stiven Acevedo scores. Creed Willems flies into double play, Luis Lara to Jadher Areinamo, Anderson De Los Santos out at 3rd.

(3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 9, Shorebirds 6) -- Pitcher Change: Edgar Portes replaces Alejandro Mendez. Daniel Guilarte singles to center field. Luis Lara singles to left-center field, Daniel Guilarte to 2nd. Matthew Wood hits a home run to right field on a 3-1 pitch, Daniel Guilarte scores; Luis Lara scores. Luke Adams strikes out swinging. Gregory Barrios singles to shallow left field. Kaylan Nicasia struck out looking. Jesus Parra singles to shallow center field, Gregory Barrios scores; Jesus Parra to 2nd; throwing error by Carter Young. Hedbert Perez strikes out swinging.

(4 Runs, 5 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 7th (Mudcats 9, Shorebirds 7) -- Pitcher Change: Jeison Pena replaces Jeferson Figueroa. Carter Young grounds out to Luke Adams. Stiven Acevedo hits a home run to left field on a 3-2 pitch. Anderson De Los Santos strikes out swinging. Creed Willems grounds out, Jeison Pena to Luke Adams.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.