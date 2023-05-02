Shorebirds Fall to Mudcats in Series Opener

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-8) began the month of May with a tough defeat in a back-and-forth affair with the Carolina Mudcats (12-8) as the Milwaukee Brewers' affiliate took the opener by a score of 9-7.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Mudcats took the lead in the third by scoring three unearned runs to put Delmarva in an early 3-0 hole.

But the Shorebirds got all the runs back in one swing in the next half inning as Stiven Acevedo drilled a three-run homer to left center to make it a 3-3 game.

Carolina retook the lead in the fifth on a two-run single with two outs by Luke Adams to put the Mudcats back up by a pair at 5-3.

Delmarva would counterpunch once again with a fielder's choice by Carter Young as he brought Adam Crampton home to trim the deficit to 5-4. Anderson De Los Santos then gave the Shorebirds their first lead with a two-RBI double off the wall in left field with Carter Young and Stiven Acevedo both coming around to score, giving Delmarva a 6-5 edge after five innings.

It remained 6-5 in the seventh, but that's when Carolina made their move as Matt Wood catapulted the Mudcats back into the lead with a no-doubt, three-run blast to put them ahead by two at 8-6. They'd add one more run on an error to match their largest lead of the game at 9-6.

Stiven Acevedo attempted to start a rally as he homered for the second time in the bottom half as he belted a solo home run over the wall in left to make it 9-7.

It would stay 9-7 into the ninth and in the bottom half, the Shorebirds brought the tying run to the plate with one out, but Tanner Shears struck out both Stiven Acevedo and Anderson De Los Santos to end the game as the Mudcats would win the opener 9-7.

Jefferson Figueroa (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief for Carolina with Edgar Portes (3-2) taking the loss for Delmarva. Tanner Shears (3) earned the save for the Mudcats.

Stiven Acevedo delivered a career performance on Tuesday afternoon with three hits and four RBIs in his first professional multi-homer game. Anderson De Los Santos drove in a pair with his two-run double in the fifth to up his RBI streak to three games.

The Shorebirds will now look to even the series on Wednesday night as Alfred Vega gets the ball against Yujanyer Herrera for the Mudcats. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

